Crowd Lines Up Overnight To Apply For Section 8 Housing In Passaic

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over 1,000 people have lined up since the weekend, to file an application for Section 8 housing in Passaic.
Included in the line — which went on for blocks — were many single mothers with children, waiting hour after hour on line to have an application stamped, before getting on a long waiting list.
“There’s at least 1,300 people. They’re not, it’s gonna be years before they can help out everyone. It could be anywhere from months til years before you get approved,” Melissa told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.
Melissa said she was feeling somewhat hopeful.
“It’s just patience,” she said.
Staring at the huge line — including those who waited out overnight — was Murta Roman, she helps run the Section 8 program.
“It’s very emotional due to the fact that some of these people are, need the help, some of them you can see there are a lot of seniors, handicapped people. We wish we could help everyone,” she said.