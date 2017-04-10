CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Passenger Dragged Off Overbooked United Flight

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook after the incident Sunday evening. It shows the guards grabbing the screaming man from a window seat and pulling him across the armrest before dragging him down the airplane aisle by his arms.

Another passenger posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Other passengers are heard saying, “Please, my God. What are you doing? No. This is wrong. Oh my God. Look at what you did to him” and “Busted his lip.”

Bridges, of Louisville, told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal that after the passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, they were told that four volunteers were needed to give up their seats for stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. She said they were told the flight wouldn’t depart until the employees were seated.

A witness who was on the flight says the person who was removed told airline employees he was a doctor who needed to see his patients in the morning, which is why he didn’t want to give up his seat.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

United CEO Oscar Munoz issued a statement apologizing “for having to re-accommodate these customers,” and calling the incident “upsetting.”

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened,” Munoz said. “We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Earlier, United spokesman Charlie Hobart explained airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so. He said law enforcement was called when the fourth person refused to get off the plane.

“We followed the right procedures,” Hobart told the Associated Press in a phone interview. “That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations, and when one gentleman refused to get off the aircraft, we had to call the Chicago Police Department.”

Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight. One couple was selected and left the plane before the man was confronted.

“Everyone was shocked and appalled,” Bridges said. “There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset.”

Hobart said he didn’t know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane. Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.

