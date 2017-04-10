Officials: Multiple Gunshot Victims At San Bernardino Elementary School

April 10, 2017 2:08 PM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California that’s being described by police as an apparent murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred Monday morning inside a classroom at the North Park Elementary School.

At least four victims are being treated, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter.

A teacher and two students were among the victims, said school district spokeswoman Maria Garcia.

The alleged gunman shot himself a few block away from the scene, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more as this story develops.

