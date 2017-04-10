Officials: Multiple Gunshot Victims At San Bernardino Elementary School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California that’s being described by police as an apparent murder-suicide.
The shooting occurred Monday morning inside a classroom at the North Park Elementary School.
At least four victims are being treated, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter.
A teacher and two students were among the victims, said school district spokeswoman Maria Garcia.
The alleged gunman shot himself a few block away from the scene, CBS Los Angeles reported.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more as this story develops.