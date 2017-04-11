Police: Unidentified Hispanic Man With One Eye Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital Emergency Room

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unidentified man dropped off at a Bronx hospital earlier this month.
Police say the man was dropped off by another man at the emergency room at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center around 11 a.m. on April 2.
Once he was admitted, the unidentified man’s condition quickly deteriorated and he became unconscious, according to police.
Prior to losing consciousness, the man said his name was “Osvaldo Salvador,” but was unable to provide any other relevant information.
The unidentified Hispanic male is between 50 and 60-years-old, 5’8″ and 180 pounds, and is missing his left eye according to police.
