Backlash Against United Airlines Grows After Passenger Dragged Off Flight

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — United Airlines is facing growing backlash over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged off an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport by aviation security.

Video of the incident shows three security officials dragging a passenger down the aisle by his arms from United Airlines flight 3411 Sunday, the man screaming when he was pulled from his seat.

“He kind of grabs him, pulls him off the seat,” another passenger, Tyler Bridges, said. “You see the man hit his head on the armrest. He looked like he was knocked unconscious.”

United has said that the incident came after the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, was overbooked and airline officials asked for volunteers to get off the plane.

When none of them did, the airline told four passengers who were selected at random that they had to get off the plane. Three of them did but the fourth refused. United called the airport police, who came aboard the plane and dragged him away.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

In the video, other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, “Please, my God,” ”What are you doing?” ”This is wrong,” ”Look at what you did to him” and “Busted his lip.”

“We almost felt like we were being taken hostage,” said Bridges. “We were stuck there. You can’t do anything as a traveler. You’re relying on the airline.”

But incredibly, it did not end there. Passengers said the man later ran back onto the plane and was seemingly frantic, saying he was doctor and repeatedly saying: “I have to get home!”

“So he runs to the back of the plane,” Bridges said. “And officers follow him there, stop, and kind of corner him in the stewardess gallery at the very back of the plane.”

The incident fueled criticism of the airline online.

“We overbooked but you pay the price,” ”We Put The Hospital In Hospitality” and “We’ll drag you all over the world” were among the faux slogans being offered up on social media under #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

Others posted memes imagining Negan , the bat-wielding villain from “The Walking Dead,” patrolling the plane’s aisle. Another meme repurposed Monday’s viral image of a Florida sheriff denouncing drug dealers while surrounded by menacing officers by making the group appear to be standing in front of a United customer service counter.

Merriam-Webster says searches for the definition of “volunteer” in its online dictionary jumped 1,900% Monday. Merriam-Webster defines the term as “someone who does something without being forced to do it.”

Many travelers at Newark Airport, where United has a hub, said they were appalled.

“Why couldn’t they just keep upping the offer until somebody enough free vouchers to step off the plane? Instead, they did this Nazi move,” traveler Nick Varacalli told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

“It seemed like the passenger was treated unfairly,” another man told 1010 WINS’ John Montone.

But one woman defended the airline.

“I think it was fair,” she said. “I’m sorry that it happened, but yes I really do because they had to do their job. They had to get the plane in the air.”

United Airlines’ parent company CEO Oscar Munoz late Monday issued a letter defending his employees, saying the passenger was being “disruptive and belligerent.”

While Munoz said he was “upset” to see and hear what happened, “our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this.”

“While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right,” he said.

Chicago’s aviation department also said the security officer who grabbed the passenger had been placed on leave.

“The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department,” it said in a statement.

Travel expert Pete Trabucco says while paying passengers get bumped on full flights every day, United handled the situation the wrong way.

“First of all, you never ever put the entire passenger group on board if you are still over four or five seats,” he said. “They used a lot of force, unnecessary — and it was their fault.”

United has said that it will be reaching out to the man who was dragged off the plane.

