Video: Suspect Pulls Gun During Altercation In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help identifying two men who they say pulled a gun and slashed two other men in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday night at Eighth Avenue and 58th Street.

The two suspects got into an altercation at a store there, during which one of the suspects can be seen on surveillance video pulling out a pistol and pointing at a victim. Authorities say that the suspect tried to fire but did not discharge the weapon. The other suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the forearm of one of the victims, police say.

The suspect with the gun is described as Asian, in his 20s and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jacket, white T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes. The other suspect is also described as Asian, in his 20s, about 5’10” and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, tan pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.