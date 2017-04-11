Teen On Quest To Get 18 Million Retweets For Year Of Free Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets

RENO, Nev. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A teen’s Twitter stunt to win a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s might become the platform’s most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkinson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last week how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy’s replied, “18 million.” The 16-year-old from Nevada took up the challenge, writing: “Consider it done.”

Wilkinson’s screenshot of the exchange has since been retweeted nearly 2.5 million times.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

It’s getting closer to the all-time retweet mark of nearly 3.3 million, held by Ellen DeGeneres‘ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars, featuring Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’O, Peter Nyong’O and Angelina Jolie.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

But he’s still got a ways to go before he can get his free “nuggs.”

Wilkinson tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that all the attention is “a little distracting,” and he’s now known as “the chicken nugget man” at his high school.

