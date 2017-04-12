4/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect scattered showers early this afternoon followed by breaks of sun. As for our highs, they’ll be cooler than yesterday, but still on the warm side — low 70’s.
We’re looking at mostly clear skies tonight as higher pressure works its way in. Temps tomorrow morning will be running about 10° cooler in the upper 40’s.
We’re looking at a generally nice day tomorrow with sun and high clouds. Highs will be closer to where they should be this time of the year in the low 60’s.
As for Friday, it will be sunny and calm with highs in the low 60’s.