Boomer & Carton: Bombs Away In Philly, And Resting For What???

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Mets got their home run on in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Led by Yoenis Cespedes’ three bombs, they cruised to a 14-4 win, which delighted the Dynamic Duo that is Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton.
The guys got after it on Wednesday morning, discussing the Mets’ power surge. They also took a look at the NBA playoff picture and commented on some teams resting some of their stars on the final night of the regular season, which doesn’t seem to make much sense.