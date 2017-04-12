Boomer & Carton: Bombs Away In Philly, And Resting For What???

April 12, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

The Mets got their home run on in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Led by Yoenis Cespedes’ three bombs, they cruised to a 14-4 win, which delighted the Dynamic Duo that is Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton.

The guys got after it on Wednesday morning, discussing the Mets’ power surge. They also took a look at the NBA playoff picture and commented on some teams resting some of their stars on the final night of the regular season, which doesn’t seem to make much sense.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia