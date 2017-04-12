CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Lundqvist Notches 31 Saves To Lead Rangers Over Montreal In First-Round Opener

April 12, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: New York Rangers

MONTREAL (AP) — Tanner Glass scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night at Bell Centre.

Michael Grabner added an empty-net goal with 1:10 left to play.

Montreal outshot New York 16-5 in the first period, but couldn’t beat Lundqvist.

The Canadiens are looking to a avenge a six-game loss in the first round to New York in 2014, a series in which Carey Price was injured in the opening game on a hit from Chris Kreider. This time, Kreider pulled up when barreling toward Price in the first period.

Fired up by 1960s pop star Ginette Reno’s national anthem, the Canadiens were all over New York in the opening period, but it was the Rangers who struck first 9:50 on only their third shot.

Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec won a draw in his own zone, but fourth-line winger Glass pounced on it and lifted a backhand from the slot over Price’s shoulder.

