3 To See At ACC: Meet Harmony, Yoda and Yuki!

CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city's shelters, and, where ACC's mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Harmony (aka Homer), Yoda and Yuki!

Harmony (aka Homer – A1102212) Harmony was rescued by ACC’s Field Team back in January. When they found Harmony, he was severely dehydrated, was suffering from moderate dental disease, and had degloving injuries on both his paw and tail. Luckily, ACC patched him up and a loving foster home opened their doors to him. Now he’s ready for adoption – email foster@nycacc.org if interested in adopting this cutie, who, as of late, prefers… to go by the name Homer. His fosters say, “He’s a very snuggly boy who loves nothing more than to lay on you and get all the pets. All in all he is doing great and has been a perfect gentleman and a pleasure to have around!”

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Yoda (A1106619) “Yoda is 70 pounds of hugs and love!” writes an ACC volunteer. “He is truly happy to see you when it’s time for his walk, and had to stop midway through to give hugs. He has all the energy a one year old should have, but makes it even better because of the pure joy he exudes!” Meet Yoda at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Yuki (A1101608) “Yuki is an extremely charming and inquisitive bunny who follows her foster mom around the apartment and wants to be involved in all daily activities, including typing at the laptop and unpacking groceries,” notes a volunteer. “Wherever you go, there’s Yuki, giving you nose bonks, tugging at you pant leg or flopped at your feet with her legs stretched out behind her.

Yuki will thrive in a home where she can be the center of attention and has space and enrichment to expend her youthful energy and stimulate her intellectual curiosity. She will need plenty of rugs for traction so that she can show off her ‘Bunny 500s’ and binkies.” Meet Yuki at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

April 15, 12 -4 pm: Pet Health Store , 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

Not ready to adopt? Consider joining ACC’s foster team and helping animals like this guy! ACC’s next orientation is Tuesday, April 18, 7 – 9 pm. Sign up at http://www.nycacc.org/Foster.htm