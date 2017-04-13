1 Person Hurt After Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Synagogue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire ripped through a Brooklyn synagogue overnight, leaving one person hurt.

The fire was reported just after midnight at the Congregation Kneses Israel of Seagate on Nautilus Avenue.

Cell phone video captured the flames shooting out of the roof. It took firefighters more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.

One person suffered a minor injury. The Torah scroll and other religious artifacts were reportedly safely removed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

