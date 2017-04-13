Jersey Shore Towns Seek Tighter Regulations On Short-Term Home Rentals

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the weather warms up, Jersey Shore towns are considering short-term rental regulations.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, some are looking to make it harder to rent homes for the summer. But others are welcoming the traffic.

The beach, the boardwalk, the entertainment – what more could you want on a summer vacation? The Jersey Shore is a destination for many who are turning to rental websites such as Airbnb and VRBO to find their getaway.

“It would be a shame to not have weekly rentals anymore at the shore,” said Judy Hull of Asbury Park.

Hull lists her home online for the exposure.

“This is a great vacation spot. It’s up and coming now – Asbury Park,” she said. “Families come back to my house year after year.”

But towns like Asbury Park said regulations are needed.

“There’s approximately 200, 225 short-term rental properties on internet site,” said Asbury Park City Manager Michael Capabianco. “Last year, 14 registered.”

The city’s current ordinance states that homeowners must pay to have the property inspected before each tenant can move in.

“We want to change that to one annual inspection,” Capabianco said. “It’ll save money, because it’s $150 an inspection now. We just want one $300 annual permit.”

Anyone who gets caught not complying faces a $500 summons.

And Jack Green Realty Associates points out that renting through a local realtor comes with insurance. The agency must acquire a certificate of occupancy for the rental that includes a full fire safety check.

Right now in Asbury Park, only single-family home rentals or condos are allowed. So Jon Biondo, who bought and renovated a foreclosed two-family home, is not permitted to rent it out unless he lives on one side of it.

“They’re driving people who have come here and renovated this housing stock out of town,” Biondo said.

According to the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce, tourism revenue is increasing year after year — and businesses in the downtown area don’t want to see that change.

The city manager said the main concern is with some investors buying up new condo properties for quick cash on quick rentals. They want Asbury Park to keep growing into a family destination.

Toms River voted to limit short-term rentals to a 30-day minimum, except in certain beach areas during the summer months. A pair of bills were pushed through the New Jersey State Assembly to place a hotel-like tax on Airbnb rentals.