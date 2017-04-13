MTA Bus Bursts Into Flames In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A MTA bus burst into flames in Midtown Thursday morning.
It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Lexington Avenue near 45th Street. Social media video shows flames and heavy smoke shooting from the rear of the bus.
No injuries have been reported and there is no word on how the fire started. The MTA says no passengers were on the bus at the time.
Firefighters are still on the scene.
Due to the fire, drivers should expect delays in the area and are being urged to seek alternate routes.
