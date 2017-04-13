Queens Mother Wearing ‘Support Your Local Bartender’ Shirt Charged With DWI

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Queens mother faces charges after she allegedly drove drunk with her 6-year-old son in the car and crashed into another vehicle.
Nassau County police said 31-year-old Ladion Logan hit a parked car on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Logan was intoxicated and struggled with officers as she was taken into custody.
At the time of her arrest, she was wearing a tank top that read, “Support Your Local Bartender.”
Logan was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.
No one was hurt and the child was left in the care of family members.