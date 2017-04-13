Pentagon Says US Drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ In Afghanistan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States has dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesman said.
It happened in the Nangarhar Province on the border with Pakistan.
The Pentagon said the strike has been in the works for a number of months, CBS News reported.
The GBU-43, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, also known as the “Mother of all Bombs” due to its acronym, contains 11 tons of explosives.
This is the first time it has been used in combat, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.
The weapon was brought into Afghanistan just for this mission, the Pentagon said.
One Comment
How’d they get Hillary on the plane?