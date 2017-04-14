Daughter Of Officer Killed In 9/11 Attacks Joins NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force.

Brittney Roy, of Massapequa Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits during a ceremony held at the city’s police academy in Queens.

Meet Brittney Roy, daughter of NYPD Sgt. Timothy Roy who was killed on 9/11. Today, Brittney joined the NYPD. Let's say thank you & congrats pic.twitter.com/ECVVo320Dz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 14, 2017

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was assigned to the NYPD’s surface transit enforcement division. He was working in Brooklyn courts when the two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 36-year-old Roy rushed to Lower Manhattan to help. He was last seen by the South Tower before it collapsed. His body was found the following March.

“The day before St. Patrick’s Day, which was his favorite holiday, he was found and we were able to bury his body,” Roy said.

New recruits ready to start six months of the Finest training. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/FWS7vkSBxH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2017

Roy said she always dreamed of becoming a police officer and now she’s followed her father’s path.

“Growing up in the police department you really see the true heroes that they have within the departments and it’s just always been a dream to be one of them,” Roy said. “Especially what my dad had done for the nation, the country it was a true aspiration to be able to try to follow in his footsteps.”

Brittney Roy, now 22, was 7 years old when her father died.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)