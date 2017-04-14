Police: Man Gropes Woman, Shoves Her Onto Subway Tracks In Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said groped a woman and then pushed her off a platform onto the tracks at a Greenwich Village subway station.

It happened on the uptown platform of a subway station at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

The man, who was wearing an orange vest, first grabbed the woman’s buttocks, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.

After she told him to leave her alone police said the man shoved her onto the tracks and took off, Rincon reported.

There was no train and good Samaritans helped pull her up back onto the platform.

Straphangers are concerned.

“Maybe they ought to put more police guys here, this station is always empty,” one man said.

“Just given the number of incidents that are happening, it makes you think twice about standing close to the tracks,” another man said.

“I’ve kind of changed my positioning in front of the train station, I used to be like edging to be in the front and now I’m like you know it’s not worth my life,” one woman said.

The victim is recovering from a broken wrist.

Despite the orange vest, police do not believe the suspect was a transit worker, Rincon reported.