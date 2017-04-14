Police: Man Slaps Woman, Punches 85-Year-Old Man In Queens

April 14, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Crime, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of attacking two victims in Jackson Heights earlier this week.

According to police, the suspect first slapped an 18-year-old woman walking along 37th Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. on April 12.

Ten minutes later, police say the same man punched an 85-year-old in the face several blocks away from the first attack.

The 85-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police say. The 18-year-old refused medical attention.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt and dark pants. Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

