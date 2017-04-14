Jets CB Nick Marshall Suspended 4 Games For Violating PED Policy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets cornerback Nick Marshall has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
Heading into his third pro season, Marshall is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before serving the suspension.
A college quarterback at Auburn, Marshall was converted to cornerback by Jacksonville in 2015. He joined the Jets last season and has mostly been used as a kick returner.
In 2016, he averaged 14 yards on 12 kickoff returns and 6.5 yards on six punt returns.
This is the third offseason suspension for the Jets. Wide receiver Jalin Marshall has been barred for four games, also for using PEDs, and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was given a two-game ban for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
