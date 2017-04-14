Leaky Gas Stove Appears To Be Cause Of Elmwood Park House Explosion, Police Say

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say it appears a gas leak is to blame for an explosion in Elmwood Park that left a woman with serious burns and forced residents to evacuate.

Emergency crews were called to 190 Martha Avenue shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The force of the blast knocked a bay window out on the front lawn, bent the garage door and blew the front door right open.

“She said that she went downstairs and opened the door because she smelled gas and the minute she opened the door, it just exploded,” said neighbor Edwin Soba, who lives across he street.

Soba was the first to see the woman emerge from the home on fire. He said he quickly grabbed a garden hose to help put out the flames.

“She was pretty much burned on her face and neck area and her hands,” he said. “Her right hand was burned badly.”

Investigators say a leaky gas stove in the kitchen is what appears to have caused the blast. There was no fire.

“The home has no damage except what you see outside,” said Elmwood Park Fire Chief Bill Shadwell.

Three others who were inside the home were not hurt.

Several other houses were evacuated as a precaution as PSE&G crews checked the gas lines.

“It’s very scary because you never know when it’s going to happen,” said neighbor Andriana Cernysh. “It could happen to anybody, anywhere.”

“It could’ve been a lot worse considering the situation,” said Soba.

The woman remains hospitalized.