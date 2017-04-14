Tugboat Operator Severs Arm In Accident Near Statue Of Liberty

April 14, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: New York Harbor, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tugboat crew member is hospitalized after police said he lost part of his arm in an accident in New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, the boat’s operator was adjusting a line when the rope severed his left arm just below the elbow, police said.

The NYPD was called and when officers boarded the boat, they applied a tourniquet and transferred the 27-year-old man to Lutheran Hospital in serious condition.

The NYPD Harbor Unit searched for the man’s severed arm in the water, but did not find it.

The Coast Guard is investigating.

