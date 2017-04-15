LI Man Dies After Falling Off Boat On Long Island Sound, Authorities Say

April 15, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, long island sound

MILFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A man has died after falling off a boat in the Long Island Sound on Saturday evening, authorities say.

Milford Fire Rescue says they received a 911 call from a woman saying her husband, Richard Melucci, 43, of Mount Sinai, had fallen overboard as they were boating on the Sound near Milford at around 6 p.m.

Milford Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and rescued Melucci from the water around 55 minutes later, authorities said.

Melucci and his wife were taken to Milford Hospital, where Melucci was pronounced dead.

The 25′ vessel was taken to Milford Landing, where authorities are conducting a full investigation.

 

