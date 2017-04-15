CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Employee Stabbed To Death Inside Yonkers Movie Theater

April 15, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a man inside a movie theater in Yonkers just after midnight Saturday.

Authorities rushed to Showcase Cinema de Lux at Ridge Hill on Fitzgerald Street just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.. Upon arrival, officers located the 19-year-old male victim in the lobby of the theater with a stab wound to his chest.

After attempting to resuscitate the victim, medics rushed him to New York Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim —  who was an employee of the movie theater — was approached by the suspect in the lobby.

After a dispute between the two men, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police say the two men may have known each other previously.

The stabbing happened just as the theater’s final showings of the evening were coming to an end. Customers crowded the hallways, seemingly unaware of what had occurred or why investigators were swarming the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 20-years-old and six feet tall with a thin build.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the same is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411.

