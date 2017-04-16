Knife-Wielding Robber Holds Up Another Business On Long Island, Police Say

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of robbing at least a dozen businesses on Long Island may have struck again Saturday night.
The crime spree began in February, when the knife-wielding man robbed a Carvel in Copiague.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, the man held up at TCBY in Lynbrook, police say.
The suspect was described as a man between 5 feet 5 and 7 inches tall with an average build, wearing a dark hat with a brim, dark jacket, blue jeans, dark scarf covering his face and gloves.
Two hours before, the man tried to rob a Subway in North Merrick, but an employee there pushed a panic button and he ran away empty handed, police say.
The suspect in this incident was described as a man about 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build, wearing a dark hat, dark jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers, gray scarf covering his face and gray gloves.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.