NYPD: Two Men Rob Midwood, Brooklyn Neighborhood Synagogue; Caretaker Assaulted

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a neighborhood synagogue in Midwood.

They say the two men got inside the residence on Avenue J through a broken window early Sunday morning.

The two men then beat a caretaker sleeping on the home’s floor with a metal garden tool, according to police.

“I saw blood in the face,” one man said. “It’s terrible, terrible.”

“It’s certainly jarring that a caretaker of a synagogue would be brutally assaulted and forced to open the synagogue,” City Councilman David Greenfield tells 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “The manager of the synagogue told me today that there was literally blood on the floor of the synagogue.”

The suspects took money from the synagogue’s charity box and computer and cash from the 53-year-old caretaker.

Greenfield says the whole community is shaken.

“To happen during the holy days of Passover, which of course today happens to coincide with Easter, is especially disturbing,” he said.

Greenfield is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

CBS2 reports that this was the second time this synagogue has been robbed this year.