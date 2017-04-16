Passaic Church Pushes Forward With Easter Services After Ceiling Collapse

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Easter services were slightly different for worshipers at a church in Passaic County after its ceiling collapsed last week.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, the Mass was the same, but instead of looking out stained glass windows, the walls were made from wood paneling and cinder blocks.

This year, Easter services at Saint Anthony of Padua on Myrtle Avenue were moved to a rectory hall.

Some parishioners told Stern they were disappointed.

“I’m very sad, but I cannot do anything, because this happened,” one woman said.

But Father Duberney Villamizar said the building isn’t what’s important.

“We are grateful to God, because nothing else happened in the church,” he said. “All our parishioners are OK.”

The ceiling collapsed just hours before Holy Thursday services.

The diocese is now raising money to repair it.