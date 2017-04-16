Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shoving Woman Onto Subway Tracks, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say groped then shoved a woman onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.
Kimani Stephenson, 24, faces attempted murder, assault and sexual abuse charges.
The alleged incident happened as the victim, Bonnie Currie, was standing on the uptown platform of the F and M train station at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Friday.
“Seconds after I had gotten, walked down and gotten off to the F subway platform – and I like hadn’t even stopped moving; I was still walking with forward motion because I was going to the underpass – a dude came up from behind me,” Currie told CBS2’s Raegan Medgie.
She said the suspect then put his hands on her private parts, and she yelled at him to get away.
“He pushed me as hard as he could push me onto the subway tracks,” Currie said. “Then I screamed for help, and luckily, there were two people that were there in that hour – in that early hour – which was so lucky, and they pulled me off of the tracks.”
She was taken to Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital with a leg injury, torn ligament and broken left wrist.