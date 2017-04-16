Thief Snatches Gold Chain From 84-Year-Old Woman’s Neck, Police Say

April 16, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: East Village, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A thief ripped a chain right off the neck of an 84-year-old woman in the East Village on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The suspect approached the victim on First Avenue shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Police say he snatched the chain from her neck, then fled north on First Avenue before heading west toward East 16th Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with a light complexion, approximately 20 years old and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers Website or texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

