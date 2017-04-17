4/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy the summer-like Easter Sunday, as temps will be significantly cooler today. But with highs in the upper 60s & low 70s, we’ll still be well above normal. We’ll get the nice temps with plenty of sunshine.
Tomorrow will be another bright day but it will be considerably cooler…almost chilly compared to Sunday’s 80s. Expect a high temp in the upper 50s with light breezes from the east.
The midweek period will be unsettled with varying temps. Expect PM rain showers on Wednesday with temps only in the mid 50s…and another shower chance Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.