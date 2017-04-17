Gun Toting Passenger Stole Jacket, Cash, And Phones From Cab Driver; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a cab driver in the Bronx.
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, the driver picked up a man at East Gun Hill Road and Colden Avenue. The man brandished a gun and ordered the driver to take him to Webster Ave and East Gun Hill Road.
The suspect took the driver’s jacket, two cell phones, and $300 in cash, before taking off on foot.
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’10”, between 180 and 190-lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a white baseball hat.
Anyone with infromation regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.