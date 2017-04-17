Delivery Trucks From Booming Bushwick Business Frustrate Nearby Residents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A growing Bushwick business means more traffic for the surrounding neighborhood, but residents say they’ve had enough of idling trucks and flour explosions from the nearby noodle and dumpling business.

The humdrum of engines on Bushwick Place has become the street version of nails on a chalkboard for those who live and work in the area.

“It’s like every day, several times a day, day and night,” resident Agustin Hurtado tells CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

The trucks have been making deliveries to a thriving noodle and dumpling business, punctuated by workers using hammers to knock flour loose inside their trailers.

“You have to cover your ears,” neighbor Ada Davila said. “Just want to walk in front of it, like this guy hammering, you know?”

The hose that delivers the flour has come loose on occasion, blanketing the street in white.

“One time they tried to clean it with water and it becomes glue and it was like, really a mess,” Hurtado said.

Frustrated neighbors have documented the street jammed up with trucks, leaving drivers stranded in their cars.

Pedro Hernandez says he’s lived in the neighborhood for over 50 years.

“I remember this used to be a nice quiet neighborhood,” he said. “You could sleep at night, nowadays you can’t.”

Others, like Vanessa Trost, work in a small office nearby.

“Inside of my office I sometimes can’t have a phone conversation,” she said, adding her and her neighbors have tried unsuccessfully to talk to the company.

All they want, she says, is a compromise.

“We would like to find a solution so they can conduct their business, the families can live in peace and we can conduct our business,” she tells CBS2.

An attorney for the company sent a statement to CBS2, saying in part “We are committed to and will amicably resolve the issues, and look forward to working with the community to find the best results.”