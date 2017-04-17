Man Dead, Child Hurt In Jersey City Shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and a child is in serious condition after a shooting in Jersey City.
It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Van Nostrand Avenue. One witness told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris that it looked like a drive-by shooting.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says one man was killed and the injured child is being treated at the hospital.
Police were on the scene overnight investigating.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.