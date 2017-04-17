Opening Statements Expected In Trial Of Former Linden Police Officer Charged In Fatal Staten Island Wrong-Way Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of a former Linden, New Jersey police officer charged with driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on Staten Island that killed two passengers, including a fellow police officer, and critically injured a third.
Pedro Abad was charged in a 27-count indictment with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and other crimes in the deadly March 2015 crash.
Authorities said the men were headed home from a strip club when Abad drove the wrong way down the West Shore Expressway and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows the car going the wrong way.
The crash killed Linden Officer Frank Viggiano and Joseph Rodriguez. Abad and another former Linden police officer were seriously injured. The truck driver suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The officers were off-duty at the time.
Hours before the crash, Abad had posted a photo on his Instagram page of three shot glasses filled with what he identified as “Jack Daniels Fire on the house.”
Prosecutors said Abad‘s blood-alcohol content was 0.24. That’s more than three times the legal limit.
Abad had two prior DUI charges and dashcam video from one shows him barely able to walk or talk.
If convicted on the top count, aggravated vehicular homicide, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
