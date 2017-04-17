CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NOW: President Trump Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Opening Statements Expected In Trial Of Former Linden Police Officer Charged In Fatal Staten Island Wrong-Way Crash

April 17, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Pedro Abad

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of a former Linden, New Jersey police officer charged with driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on Staten Island that killed two passengers, including a fellow police officer, and critically injured a third.

Pedro Abad was charged in a 27-count indictment with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and other crimes in the deadly March 2015 crash.

Authorities said the men were headed home from a strip club when Abad drove the wrong way down the West Shore Expressway and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows the car going the wrong way.

The crash killed Linden Officer Frank Viggiano and Joseph Rodriguez. Abad and another former Linden police officer were seriously injured. The truck driver suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The officers were off-duty at the time.

Hours before the crash, Abad had posted a photo on his Instagram page of three shot glasses filled with what he identified as “Jack Daniels Fire on the house.”

Prosecutors said Abad‘s blood-alcohol content was 0.24. That’s more than three times the legal limit.

Abad had two prior DUI charges and dashcam video from one shows him barely able to walk or talk.

If convicted on the top count, aggravated vehicular homicide, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia