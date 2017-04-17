Mike & Mad Dog ’30 For 30′ Documentary To Air July 13

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — ESPN has set an air date for its “30 for 30” documentary on “Mike and the Mad Dog.”
The film will be broadcast July 13 at 8 p.m., the network announced on Twitter on Monday.
The world premiere of the documentary is set for Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Director Daniel H. Forer’s hourlong film focuses on the success of WFAN sports talk pioneers Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. The documentary includes in-depth interviews and archival tapes.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Francesa said on his show in June. “And it’s a documentary that’ll be there forever, so it’s kind of nice.”
Francesa and Russo teamed together for 19 years on WFAN before their show ended in 2008. Francesa still hosts a show on weekday afternoons on WFAN. Russo now has his own channel on Sirius XM.