New York State Income Tax Call Center Extends Hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The deadline to file your taxes is just a day away and New York state tax officials say it’s not too late to get help.
The state’s Income Tax Call Center has extended its hours through Tuesday.
Assistance will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The state tax department says it’s handled more than 320,000 calls and expects to take about 30,000 more Monday and Tuesday.
The number to call is (518)-457-5181.