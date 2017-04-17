De Blasio To Dedicate NYC Ferry With Ride To Brooklyn

April 17, 2017 8:43 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dedication ceremony will be held Monday for the citywide ferry service, now officially named NYC Ferry.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will ride the first NYC Ferry to Pier 1 in Brooklyn.

The service is set to begin May 1, one month ahead of schedule, with the Rockaway route and the existing East River route.

A South Brooklyn route will start June 1. An Astoria, Queens route launches in August, followed by Lower East Side and Bronx routes in 2018.

Eventually, 20 ferries will operate at 22 landings across the city.

A ride will cost $2.75.

