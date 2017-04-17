CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
4/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 17, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis 

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures running about 15° cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the low 70s or so with a breeze.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

Our skies will look pretty good tonight as higher pressure fills in. It will be cooler by daybreak, as well, with temps falling into the upper 40s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 8 4/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a good deal of sun tomorrow with high pressure more or less overhead. As for our max temps, they’ll only be around 60° — pretty typical for this time of the year.

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at a rain chance, but mainly into the PM/evening hours.

