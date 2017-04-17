4/17 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures running about 15° cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the low 70s or so with a breeze.
Our skies will look pretty good tonight as higher pressure fills in. It will be cooler by daybreak, as well, with temps falling into the upper 40s.
Expect a good deal of sun tomorrow with high pressure more or less overhead. As for our max temps, they’ll only be around 60° — pretty typical for this time of the year.
As for Wednesday, we’re looking at a rain chance, but mainly into the PM/evening hours.