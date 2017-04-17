CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Social Media & Follow-Up Helped Chicago Company Increase Sales

April 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Customer Relations, Sales, Small Business Growth, Small Business Pulse

 
Redberri Events is an event planning firm in Chicago that specializes in creating glamorous and extravagant weddings and social events. The company helps take the stress out of planning events by guiding their clients through the process from start to finish.

Tiffany Pauldon-Banks is the owner and lead planner of Redberri Events. Pauldon-Bank’s passion for event planning started at a young age when she, like many girls, started to plan her wedding even before she met Mr. Right. Pauldon-Banks explains how she has increased sales in a unique marketplace through the use of social media and consistent follow-ups with the client.
 

 
How is your business unique in terms of marketing to clients?

I have had to learn to focus our marketing on prospective clients versus repeat clients. As a planner who focuses more on weddings I’ve realized the uniqueness of the wedding planning industry. Wedding planners are given one shot to market to a prospective client. Although we prides ourselves on providing exceptional service to our clients we do understand that most people only get married once so they won’t be a repeat client. Receiving typical marketing advice has not been beneficial simply because the wedding market is so unique.

 
What has worked well in attracting prospective clients?

All I can say is thank goodness for social media and clients who share their experience with their family and friends. Prospective clients are always eager to see what you’ve done, what you are doing and of course what others are saying about you! We chose a single a trustworthy platform to capture customer reviews, and began offering gift cards as a thank you. We make getting reviews an essential part of our follow-up with clients after their wedding or event.

 
What has been the impact of social media and follow-ups with clients on your business?

Within the last year of utilizing social media consistently, and following up with clients after their events for reviews, business has seen an increase of prospective clients as well as bookings and sales. Although our latest strategy has been working, we understand the importance of continuing to build our brand and truly understanding our target market. This industry is ever changing, and keeping up with the latest marketing trends is essential.

 

 
This article was written by Michelle M. Guilbeau for CBS Small Business Pulse.
 

