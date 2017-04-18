Body Of College Student From NJ Found Behind Boca Raton Restaurant

April 18, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Shayan Mortazavi

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The body found behind a South Florida restaurant has been identified as that of an 18-year-old Lynn University student from New Jersey.

Local news outlets reported that security and cleaning workers found Shayan Mortazavi’s body behind a Boca Raton restaurant early Saturday morning.

Boca Raton police told reporters that Mortazavi’s injuries were consistent with a fall, but they’ve offered no other details. Authorities said an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

University officials said in a statement that Mortazavi was from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and was a freshman who had expressed an interest in film and journalism.

