Boomer & Carton: Jerry Knows How To Put An Update Together

To say Jerry Recco merely writes an update wouldn’t be doing justice to the delicate process. He crafts an update, and that, folks, is why he’s the best in the business.
The “maven” didn’t have a whole heck of a lot to talk about from a local standpoint on Tuesday, because the Yankees were the only team in town that played Monday night. But talk about the Bombers Jerry did. After winning their eighth straight game, the Yankees are the hottest team in baseball right now.
Later, Recco previewed Game 4 of the Rangers’ first-round series with the Canadiens, which will be played Tuesday night at The Garden. The Blueshirts will be attempting to avoid a 3-1 deficit.
He then bounced around the rest of the NHL playoffs, and touched on the NBA postseason.
