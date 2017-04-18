Earth Day 2017: NYC’s Best Ways To Give Back And Go Green

By Tabitha Shiflett/ John Friia

Give back to the environment by helping out your neighborhood park, turning off the lights in your apartment, unplugging your iPhone charger and hitting up some of the best Earth Day events New York City has to offer.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

60 Furman Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

347-696-2500

Starting at noon on Earth Day, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge will hold a variety of environmentally-friendly activities. Among the various events includes a live performance from Bella Gaia at Brooklyn Bridge Park with a multi-sensory stage show of dance and NASA imagery. A moment of relaxation awaits people high atop the hotel with a yoga class boasting views of the city’s skyline. There will also be panel discussions on sustainable food and fashion.

Arlo SoHo

231 Hudson Street

New York, NY 10013

212-342-7000

People can improve their green thumb while upping their bartending skills with Arlo SoHo’s boozy guided planting class on April 22nd at 2 p.m. Guests can order one of their favorite cocktails while learning how to add a green DIY touch to their next libation.

Earth Day 5K Green Tour 2017

Even though Manhattan is known as the concrete jungle, there are pieces of nature throughout the city. New Yorkers can step outside and see rooftop farms and parks with the Earth Day 5K Green Tour. Previous nature visits include the Lowline Lab, organic culinary schools and composting sites. Tickets for the three-hour walking tour are $20 and come with a pass to the New York International Auto Show.

SWALE

Multiple Locations

A floating farms arrives in New York City this Earth Day with Swale docked at Hudson River Park’s Pier 25. In its second year, Swale gives people the chance pick produce from over 400 edible pants, including fresh kale, asparagus and raspberries. The floating park opens for Earth Day at Pier 25 of Hudson River Park and moves to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Concrete Plant Park in the Bronx for the 2017 season.

Brooklyn SolarWorks

200 6th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Earth Day is an opportunity to explore alternative forms of energy. New York Adventure Club offers a private tour of Brooklyn SolarWorks’ workshop and rooftop overlooking the city. Visitors will learn the process of converting sun power to energy, how solar panels work, and take a tour of Park Slope to see the panels on homes. The event ends atop SolarWorks rooftop, boasting stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and offering complementary beverages and small bites.

Theresa Lang Community And Student Center, Arnhold Hall

The New School

55 W. 13 St., Room I-202

New York, NY 10011

(212) 229-5600

The New School will be hosting “Earth Week: Going Beyond ‘Green’” an interactive showcase of student and faculty research addressing the impacts of climate change and other environmental threats to community well-being and social justice. Student scholars and faculty grant winners will share their research that applies design, policy, and social justice to current and future environmental issues. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.

The High Line

34th Street between 10th and 12th Avenues

New York, NY 10011

(212) 500-6035

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hear the story behind New York’s park in the sky by joining a guided walking tour, or if you’re interested in a more personal experience, book a private tour. The High Line also offers art tours and garden tours that feature the park’s sculptures, murals, and details of the High Line’s wildlife.

St. George Day Festival

Tompkinsville Park

Victory Boulevard and Bay Street

Staten Island, NY 10301

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head across the water to Staten Island to celebrate Earth Day with the arts, community and — dragons! The festival will boast a parade, an Earth Day zone, activities for the kids and more. The rain-or-shine event is free and everyone is welcome. What better way to celebrate the earth than by playing in nature with the family? Learn more here.

Celebrate Earth Day at Fort Tryon Park

Fort Tryon Park

Riverside Drive to Broadway

New York, NY 10040

(212) 795-1388

Date: Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day by being a park steward at Fort Tryon Park. On April 23, the Friends Committee of the Fort Tryon Park Trust and NYC Parks are hosting a Beautification Day. Plants, tools, and gloves will be provided. Groups must RSVP via email, and volunteers 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.