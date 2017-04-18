Report: Jets ‘Eager’ To Trade Down In First Round Of Draft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets hold the sixth-overall pick in next week’s draft, but could that change between now and April 27?

MMQB’s Peter King reported Tuesday that the Jets are among the three teams that he hears are “most eager to move back” in the first round. The other two teams are the 49ers (second pick) and Bears (third pick). King noted, however, that the market is not strong for finding teams that want to move up.

Meanwhile, Gang Green continued to do their homework on first-round prospects, hosting Ohio State cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley, NJ.com reported.

Lattimore, widely considered to be the top cornerback in the draft, makes sense at No. 6, if he’s still available then. Conley would figure to be an option if the Jets traded down in the first round or if he happened to slide into the early part of the second round. CBSSports.com ranks Conley as the No. 3 cornerback in the draft.

Lattimore’s strengths are his 4.36 speed and sticky coverage, but his history of hamstring injuries is a concern.

Meanwhile, Conley has good size (6 feet), speed (4.44) and ball skills, but has a tendency to find himself out of position in coverage.

The Jets could certainly use a true No. 1 cornerback. They released former Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis after last season. They have since signed ex-Cowboy Morris Claiborne, but he has battled injuries throughout his career. New York’s top returning corners are Buster Skrine, Marcus Williams and Juston Burris.

The Jets also hosted Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, Miami tight end David Njoku and North Carolina State safety Josh Jones on Monday.