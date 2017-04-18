Knicks Lose NBA Draft Lottery Tiebreaker, End Up With 7th Seed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Their season is over, and yet the Knicks are still finding ways to lose.
The team lost a pingpong-ball tiebreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to decide the sixth and seventh seeds in the NBA Draft lottery.
MORE: Schmeelk: Is Phil Jackson Losing The Game Of Thrones?
The Knicks and Timberwolves will have the same number of pingpong balls in the May 16 lottery — each team has an 18.2 percent of chance of landing a top-three selection and a 5.3 percent shot at the top pick.
Where Tuesday’s tiebreaker comes into play is in the likely event the Knicks don’t score a top-three pick. By not winning the tiebreaker, they have no chance at the sixth pick — it would have been 43.9 percent had they won. New York now has a 57.2 percent of ending up with the seventh pick, a 22.6 percent chance at the eight pick, a 1.8 percent shot at the ninth and a less than 0.1 percent chance of picking 10th.
The tiebreaker was needed after the Knicks beat the 76ers 114-113 in their season finale while the Timberwolves lost 123-118 to the Rockets in their last game.