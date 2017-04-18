CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Knicks Lose NBA Draft Lottery Tiebreaker, End Up With 7th Seed

April 18, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Draft, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Their season is over, and yet the Knicks are still finding ways to lose.

The team lost a pingpong-ball tiebreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to decide the sixth and seventh seeds in the NBA Draft lottery.

MORE: Schmeelk: Is Phil Jackson Losing The Game Of Thrones?

The Knicks and Timberwolves will have the same number of pingpong balls in the May 16 lottery — each team has an 18.2 percent of chance of landing a top-three selection and a 5.3 percent shot at the top pick.

Where Tuesday’s tiebreaker comes into play is in the likely event the Knicks don’t score a top-three pick. By not winning the tiebreaker, they have no chance at the sixth pick — it would have been 43.9 percent had they won. New York now has a 57.2 percent of ending up with the seventh pick, a 22.6 percent chance at the eight pick, a 1.8 percent shot at the ninth and a less than 0.1 percent chance of picking 10th.

The tiebreaker was needed after the Knicks beat the 76ers 114-113 in their season finale while the Timberwolves lost 123-118 to the Rockets in their last game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia