Lady Gaga, Prince William Talk PTSD, Mental Health In Video Chat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Britain’s Prince William and pop star Lady Gaga teamed up this week in a special Facetime chat shedding light on mental health issues as part of William’s “Heads Together” campaign.
Gaga spoke from her kitchen in Los Angeles, and Prince William from his study in Kensington Palace.
Gaga recently acknowledged she suffered from PSTD after being sexually assaulted at age 19. The award-winning singer addressed her struggles in an open letter posted on her Born This Way Foundation website.
“For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe,” Gaga said to William. “There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness — you feel like something’s wrong with you.”
“For me, the little bits that I’ve learned so far about mental health is very much the case of it’s okay to have these conversations — it’s really important to have this conversation and that you won’t be judged is so important to break open that fear and that taboo,” William said.
Gaga said “the best thing that could come out of my mental illness was to share it with other people.”
“We have to make the strongest, most relentless attempt we can to normalize mental health issues so that people feel like they can come forward,” Gaga said.
On Monday, Prince Harry revealed his struggled with unprocessed grief after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.