Sikh Cabbie Tells Police Drunk Passenger Punched Him, Stole His Turban

April 18, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Harkirat Singh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime against a cab driver in the Bronx.

Police say 24-year old Harkirat Singh, who is Sikh, was attacked on 165th Street and Jerome Avenue early Sunday morning.

The driver told The Daily News he picked up four allegedly drunk passengers who started yelling slurs at him after they said he took him to the wrong destination.

Singh said he then pulled over and told the group to pay the fare and take another cab.

One of the passengers gave him money after he called 911, but then another passenger punched him in the arm before grabbing his turban and running off with it, the paper reported.

“It’s an insult on my religion,” Singh told the paper. “An insult of my faith. It’s horrible.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “Harkirat Singh — You are welcome here. What happened to you was wrong. You did the right thing by calling the NYPD.”

Police are looking for one suspect but would like to speak to the other passengers, the paper reported.

