Goodbye, April: Animal Adventure Park Pulling Giraffe Cam

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — If you are one of the millions of people who have been glued to the feed of April the Giraffe and her newborn baby — the fun is about to come to an end.

April The Giraffe & Her Calf: 5 Things To Know

Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York says the “giraffe cam” will go dark by the end of the week.

The park says concerns from fans about a limping April have bogged down their email servers.

The park says she’s fine.

“While we appreciate the concern, it is interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening; at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered. Please allow our team to do as they are trained to do – we have their care covered!” the park wrote on their Facebook page.

The live feed of April made the park’s YouTube channel the second-most live streamed channel in the site’s history.

It’s attracted more than 232 million live views since February. April gave birth to a male calf on Saturday.

The wait for the giraffe became an anxiety-ridden experience for some. A Farmington, New Hampshire, songwriter even posted a music video on YouTube called, “I’m Going Crazy Waiting (For A Giraffe).”

Animal Adventure park is currently closed to the public and will open in mid-May.

You can still follow April’s adventures on AprilTheGiraffe.com.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)