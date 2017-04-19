Report: Fox News Channel To Cut Ties With Bill O’Reilly

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bill O’Reilly is reportedly on his way out at Fox News Channel.

Fox is preparing to end its relationship with the host of “The O’Reilly Factor” following a wave of sexual harassment allegations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Fox may cut ties with O’Reilly as early as Thursday, according to the report.

Pressure on the network to fire O’Reilly has been mounting since the New York Times published a detailed report earlier this month of $13 million in settlements paid to five former employees by O’Reilly and Fox News.

Another accuser came forward this week and advertisers have been bailing out of his show, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

A small group of protesters chanting “Fire Bill O’Reilly” rallied on the doorstep of the network’s Sixth Avenue headquarters on Tuesday.

“We’ve come here to deliver a petition and a message to Fox and that is Bill O’Reilly has got to go,” New York City Public Advocate Letitia James said.

O’Reilly has denied any wrong doing. His attorney claims the host has been the target of a “brutal campaign of character assassination” and has evidence, which he didn’t immediately release, that a smear campaign is being orchestrated by “far-left organizations.”

O’Reilly is currently on vacation from his show.