Suspect Wanted In Series Of L Train Robberies In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they say is robbing passengers riding the L train in Brooklyn.
The first reported incident happened back in February and the three most recent cases all happened April 2 within hours of each other.
According to investigators, the man swipes cell phones, wallets and bank cards.
Some of the victims were sitting while others were standing or leaning when police said the suspect used a sharp object to cut the front or rear pockets of the riders before swiping their belongings.
In most of the seven incidents reported, the victim had either fallen asleep or wasn’t paying attention.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40, 5’8″ to 6′ tall and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a light blue button up shirt, black New York hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.
