Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Teaming Up In Bid To Buy Marlins

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — Derek Jeter has a new partner in his bid to buy the Miami Marlins: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

According to the Miami Herald, the Yankees great and the former presidential candidate have teamed up to strengthen their chances.

They are competing against Quogue Capital founder Wayne Rothbaum, according to reports. It’s not clear if any other groups are in the running.

Fox Business Network reported earlier this month that Jeter was being represented in talks with the Marlins by former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming, who now owns his own investment banking firm. Bush, who lives in Coral Gables, Florida, was said to be partnering with Citigroup.

Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the Marlins since 2002, has expressed interest in selling the team since late 2016. In February, Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for about $1.6 billion, according to reports, but the deal fell through.

Last year, Forbes valued the Marlins at $940 million, which ranks 25th of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

In an interview with CNBC last May, Jeter said he not only wanted to someday own a major league team, but he also wants to help grow the sport’s popularity.

“I think some of the other sports are sort of the sexy sports,” said Jeter. “I think kids nowadays, they look at players playing in college and the next year they’re in the NFL or the NBA,” he said. “Baseball, you sort of get lost because you have to play in the minor leagues for a little bit. Kids in this generation are into instant gratification.”

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Jeter, 42, earned more than $265 million over his 20-year big-league career. Just before retiring, he founded The Players’ Tribune, a website featuring content written by professional athletes.

Jeter lives in Tampa, Florida, with his wife, supermodel Hannah Davis, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

The Marlins are off to an 8-6 start this season and in second place in the National League East.